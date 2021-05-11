Kerry Strong leaves Big Sandy to coach at his alma mater Spring Hill

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After eleven very successful years at Big Sandy, the school he graduated from in 1996 came calling.

Monday night Strong’s hire was confirmed by Spring Hill ISD as he accepted the boys basketball head coaching job with the Panthers, along with the head girls track coach position.

The position became open when Dee Lewis departed to become the girls athletic coordinator at White Oak.

Strong has been instrumental everywhere he’s been. His coaching career includes stops at Quitman, Ore City, and Kilgore before arriving at Big Sandy in 2010.

He was 201-119 with the Wildcats, and 234-146 overall.

Strong took Big Sandy to the playoffs in all but two of his eleven seasons, including multiple deep playoff runs, two regional tournament berths, and led the Cats to a regional final (State quarterfinal round) in 2019.

