Khalan Griffin was named top freshman at Rice last season, continuing to make the most of every opportunity on the gridiron

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Khalan Griffin learned early on not to take any opportunity for granted.

His senior season at Chapel Hill was cut short due to injury, so when he took the field with rice in 2020, he made every carry count.

“I always dreamt of playing college football at the division one level, and it came to fruition my freshman year,” said Griffin. “Now that it’s my sophomore year, I just got to make the most of it and got to be great.”

The Owls only played five games, and Griffin played in everyone, getting to start against north texas, where he rushed for a season-high 78 yards.

“I feel like we’re this close we’re super close to really turning the table,” said Griffin. “I feel like this year is our year, especially to get that bowl game appearance and make something shake for real.”

On the week before the 4th of July, Griffin was back in East Texas, visiting his sister and his niece while also spending time at Chapel Hill, working out, and mentoring the current pack of Bulldogs.

“A lot of those guys I played on the team with,” said Griffin. “I just want to come back and set an example for them and let them know you can go division one just like me as well.”

“He’s serving as a role model for them in the community, and so they can see how far they can make it in football,” said Khalan’s sister Miesha Griffin. “I think he’s a role model and stand-up guy they need to see.”

Soon it will be back to the grind in Houston, where Griffin will prepare to get even more opportunities, and once again, showcase why East Texas continues to put the rest of the state on notice when it comes to football.

“East Texas is nothing to play with, I feel like we’re up there with Dallas we’re up there with Houston as far as talent-wise, and we’re just showing that at the next level,” said Griffin. “You can see we’ve got a lot of dudes around East Texas that are balling at the division one level right now.”

Griffin and the Owls’ first test will be week one on the road in Fayetteville, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Another opportunity Griffin plans on making the most of, once again.