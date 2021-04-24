Kilgore College beats rival TJC 35-13 to remain undefeated

TYLER, TX — The No. 2 nationally ranked Kilgore College Rangers remain unbeaten with a 35-13 victory over rival Tyler Junior College at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

KC scored first three minutes into the contest on a 5-yard Garrison Johnson touchdown, and scored again with 5:41 in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by QB Chance Amie. Johnson ran the ball in for a 2-point conversion to makeup for the blocked extra point earlier to put the Rangers ahead 14-0.

TJC answered with 1:25 left in the first quarter with a 24-yard touchdown pass, but the PAT was blocked to make the score at the end of the first quarter 14-6.

Defensive lineman Alex Smith got into the stats box with 7:19 left in the second quarter after recovering a fumble, returning it 30 yards to the TJC 15 yard line.

KC took advantage of the fumble recovery, scoring from one yard out on a QB-keeper by Malcolm Mays, to put the Rangers ahead 21-6.

In the third quarter, Smith intercepted a TJC pass and ran it back for a score to put the Rangers ahead, 28-6, with 5:24 left in the third.

After a KC fumble, TJC drove the ball down and scored with 8:01 left in the game to get within 15 points, 28-13.

The Rangers scored once more on a pass from Mays to Willie McCoy with 2:08 left in the game to make the final score 35-13.

Unofficially, Mays was 15-of-20 for 214 yards passing. Chance Amie was 4-of-5 for 33 yards.

McCoy led KC reveivers with 114 yards on six catches. Brandon Webb had 44 yards receiving on three catches and Kenneith Lacy had 22 yards receiving with five catches.

KC struggled rushing the ball with only 63 yards on 19 carries, but KC’s defense held TJC to negative rushing (-69) yards.

TJC quarterback Brendon Strickland was 21-of-40 passing for 286 yards.

KC (5-0) will play a rare Thursday night game set for 7 p.m. April 29, at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium versus Southern University-Shreveport.