KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore College has announced that Robert Byrd will be the Ranger’s new head basketball coach. Byrd coached at Coastal Bend College, who had their best record in school history for the 2022-23 season, according to a press release.

“I would like to thank God, my family, President Dr. Brenda Kays, Vice President of Student Services Dr. Staci Martin, Vice President of Instruction Dr. Tracy Skopek, Athletic Director Courtney Pruitt and the entire search committee for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program here at Kilgore College,” Byrd said.

Byrd also spent two seasons as the head basketball coach and athletic director of the University of Arkansas Cossatot Community College. During their 2020-21 seasons, the Cossatot men’s and women’s basketball teams won their first postseason games in school history.

“Rangers’ basketball has a storied history and I am excited to build onto those successes. I am eager to get our student-athletes to campus in three weeks and begin building relationships on campus and in the community. It is important to me to guide our players at Kilgore College and help them be successful on the court, but most importantly off the court in the classroom – and in life.” Robert Byrd

Byrd got his master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas and has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Houston.

A press conference introducing Byrd will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday on the second floor of the McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore College campus.

To learn more about Byrd visit Kilgore College online.