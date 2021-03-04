Kilgore College opens Lane Johnson Athletic Performance Center after pro bowl tackle donates $500,000 to alma mater

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – It’s rare to see a Philadelphia Eagle wear any shade of blue, but that’s exactly what Lane Johnson did Thursday morning as he cut the ribbon of the brand new athletic performance center on the Kilgore College campus.

“It feels good to be back in the Pineywoods first of all, I think it’s my first time back in a little while, but you know this was something I had envisioned for a long time,” said Johnson. “We talked about it, and finally got a plan in action and it wasn’t long we had this discussion about a year ago and here it is.”

Johnson donated $500,000 for “The Lane”, an addition to K.C.’s Parks Fitness Center, which will be exclusively used by Kilgore College athletes.

“Now we have a place to call our own and we can get in here and close the door stay focused on the task at hand and really get after it,” said Kilgore College head football coach Willie Gooden. “So we’re really, really excited and can’t thank Lane enough for this contribution.”

Johnson’s journey to pro bowl tackle can be seen in the new facility, coming from Groveton, he played quarterback and tight end for the Rangers, before moving to tackle at Oklahoma, and becoming a first-round pick.

“There’s a lot of failures in my career, so I want to see the failures in the NFL, in college, you know here, a lot of struggles, but one thing I never did, man I never did quit,” said Johnson.

As Johnson made his way into the league, he never forgot about East Texas and those who helped him along the way.

“That was my main focus even going into the league, that was always in the back of my mind and now it’s here it’s concrete you got weights everywhere, and man I’m super stoked,” said Johnson.

Now, he hopes current and future Rangers will use this new facility to build their own story.