Kilgore College remains unbeaten after 52-38 road victory over Navarro

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) — The #2-ranked Kilgore College Rangers entered their road matchup with Navarro looking to remain unbeaten on the season, and keep their hopes for a national championship alive.

The Bulldogs struck first, with a 57-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Robinson, giving Navarro a 7-0 lead.

But in the 2nd quarter, former Kilgore Bulldog, Kenneith Lacy, raced into the endzone from 77-yards out and gave the Rangers a 9-7 lead, after a missed field goal.

Defense dominated early, but both teams put points on the board in the 2nd half, and Kilgore College came out on top, beating Navarro 52-38.

The Rangers now get ready to face rival TJC in Tyler this coming Saturday.

The Apaches are coming off their first conference victory of the season, beating NEO A&M 24-17 on the road in Miami, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51