Kilgore College remains unbeaten after 52-38 road victory over Navarro

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) — The #2-ranked Kilgore College Rangers entered their road matchup with Navarro looking to remain unbeaten on the season, and keep their hopes for a national championship alive.

The Bulldogs struck first, with a 57-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Robinson, giving Navarro a 7-0 lead.

But in the 2nd quarter, former Kilgore Bulldog, Kenneith Lacy, raced into the endzone from 77-yards out and gave the Rangers a 9-7 lead, after a missed field goal.

Defense dominated early, but both teams put points on the board in the 2nd half, and Kilgore College came out on top, beating Navarro 52-38.

The Rangers now get ready to face rival TJC in Tyler this coming Saturday.

The Apaches are coming off their first conference victory of the season, beating NEO A&M 24-17 on the road in Miami, Oklahoma.