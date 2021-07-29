Kilgore College, TJC, Trinity Valley, and the rest of the SWJCFC get ready for the 2021 fall football season

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — The Southwestern Junior College Football Conference finished up their first-ever spring season, due to the pandemic, and now they are turning right around to get ready for the fall.

In East Texas, Kilgore College is picked to finish 2nd in the league, while Trinity Valley has been predicted 3rd, and Tyler Junior College selected for a 6th place finish.

But those are just the predictions, on September 4th all of these schools will get a chance to make their championship aspirations a reality.

