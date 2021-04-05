Kilgore football coach Mike Wood moving to AD only role

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Longtime Kilgore football coach Mike Wood will soon be looking to hire his replacement.

Wood confirmed to KETK Monday that he will no longer be the Bulldogs head man.

Instead he is assuming the full-time position of Director of Athletics and Athletic Facilities for the school district.

After being an assistant on Kilgore’s 2004 state championship team, Wood became the head coach when Mike Vallery retired in 2010.

In eleven seasons, he took the K-Dogs to the playoffs in all but his first season in charge. His tenure included multiple deep runs as well as playing for the 3A Division I state championship in 2013 when Kilgore fell to fellow East Texas and then district rival Carthage 34-23.

Wood also took Kilgore to a state semifinal appearance in 2012, and state quarterfinal berths in 2011 and 2020. The Ragin’ Red also won three district titles under his guidance.

Altogether, Wood was 83-53 while leading Kilgore.

The head football coach position will soon be posted on the Kilgore ISD website with Wood spearheading the search.