KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — After a slow start to their opening round match Thursday night, the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs kicked it into high gear, beating Hudson 11-1 at home.
Kilgore now advances to the area round of the playoffs next week.
by: Garrett Sanders
