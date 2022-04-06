KILGORE, TEXAS (KETK) – After a four year drought, the Kilgore girls soccer team is on their way back to the regional tournament.

“Very excited, we weren’t expected to be here, we were just a little bit over 500. 12-11-3 is our record and who would of thought that a young team like this would have gotten this far,” says Head Coach Todd Bondurant.

“It’s great. We didn’t really expect it at the beginning but we’ve came a very long way and we have heart and we’re pretty excited,” adds senior Larmie Cox.

“Very, very excited. It’s the first time in four years and I’ve been playing soccer for a long time since I was like four so it very exciting,” smiles freshman Phenix Rivers.

The lady dogs team knows this journey to regionals wasn’t easy, but they’ve embraced being the underdog.

“They’ve worked hard and they don’t know the word quit and they just get after it and they have a mentality of we’re going to work and we’re going to win. Head Coach Todd Bondurant

“At the beginning of the season it was a little rough but after that, we learned how to play together as a team and we communicated. We do little things that make it better as a team for on the field,” tells Rivers.

With the Kilgore girls rolling as of late, head coach Todd Bondurant feels playing some of the top 5A and 6A schools helped his girls get ready for the postseason.

“So those teams really helped us figure out the speed of the game and once we finally got it and these freshmen started coming up and growing up a little bit and now it’s like okay every game has just been an improvement,” explains Coach Bondurant.

“They play very quickly which helped them learn how to play quickly as well so we will do good once we get up there,” says Cox.

“They just kind of like taught us how to play faster,” adds Rivers.

The lady dogs will take on Melissa in the semi-final round and Coach Bondurant is preparing his team for the Cardinals speedy strikers.

“We’re mentally preparing for whats about to happen and i think the girls are coming on and we are watching a lot of film and we had meetings, we are going to talk defensively today about how we’re going to defend what they have. I think if we just come out and do what we been doing

Kilgore looks to kick it into high gear against Melissa on Friday at 6:30 in Tyler.

Here is a link if you want to watch their game.