Kilgore hires PG’s DC Clint Fuller as new head football coach

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – They haven’t had to hire a head football coach very often at Kilgore in the last 26 years.

Monday, the K-Dogs may have hit a home-run hire.

Clint Fuller was approved by the Kilgore ISD school board to replace Mike Wood who is now strictly the director of athletics, and athletic facilities.

Fuller has been the defensive coordinator, assistant A.D., and head track coach at Pleasant Grove under Josh Gibson the last three years.

Fuller is responsible for helping the Hawks become a powerhouse. He helped them win the 2019 4A Division 2 state title, reach the 2018 state final, and reach the region semis this past season. All while coaching elite players such as LSU signee Landon Jackson, and fellow defensive end Marcus Burris, who signed with Texas A&M.

Watch the video to see the story.