TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Kings Academy Christian School girls volleyball team won the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations state volleyball championship on Saturday.

The Lady Knights travelled from Tyler to San Antonio to clinch the TAIAO Division 2 title. The following photos are of the Lady Knights after their victory and during their games:

In addition to winning their title, players Ainslee, Ella, Reagan and Symie also made the Division 2 All Stars team.