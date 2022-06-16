LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — The Lamar Cardinals finished their summer camp series in Lindale Thursday afternoon, giving East Texas athletes a chance to showcase their skills in front of scouts and prepare for the upcoming season.

The Cardinals and recruiting coordinator, former Bishop Gorman head coach, Coby Gipson, are making it their mission to recruit players out of the Pineywoods.

Gipson says Lamar loves how much football means to this area.

The Cardinals went from only having one East Texan on the team to 23 projected this upcoming season.

Gipson feels East Texas athletes love to compete, and organizers want the campers to learn one thing to take back to their programs for the upcoming season.

“We want the best quarter of football to be the 4th quarter, and that’s how we teach them the drill, and the techniques,” said Gipson. “If we touch the line, we’re going to touch the line, and we’re not going to get close to it, but we’re going to touch it. So just pay attention to the details, execute the details, and do it with high energy and effort.”

Lamar opens their season on the road at Abilene Christian on September 1st, and they will be in Nacogdoches on September 24th to take on the SFA Lumberjacks.