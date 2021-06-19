Lamar serious about recruiting East Texas

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lamar Cardinal football program signed nine East Texans for the Class of 2021.

Friday they were in the Piney Woods hosting a camp for high school players.

It certainly didn’t lack intensity.

A large number of the many top players from the area and beyond took part in a two-and-a-half hour session that was ran very much like college practice would be at Lamar.

Entering his second season in Beaumont, head coach Blane Morgan, who has East Texas roots, says he wants to continue to recruit the Piney Woods, focusing on signing high school players and developing them.

Former Bishop Gorman head coach Coby Gipson has made strong head wave in that department over the last two years as the Cardinals recruiting coordinator and running backs coach.

Watch the video to see the story.