Lance Gamble returns home, new Alto head football coach has deep roots with the Mean Sting

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – Lance Gamble’s coaching career has taken him all over East Texas and growing up the son of a football coach, it was hard for him to find roots, until he made it to Alto, playing for the Yellowjackets in the late ’90s, under his dad Lucky.

“It’s always been home to me, still have a lot of relationships with the people here,” said Gamble. “They’ve been wonderful, couldn’t have asked for a better reception when they officially hired me Friday, definitely a warm welcome and I just have a lot of fond memories here. It’s a place I’ve always cherished.”

It’s also a place that’s used to winning.

But last season, Alto had a rare down year, finishing 2-8 in 2020.

“I’ve got to earn their trust, they got to understand I chose them, they didn’t choose me,” said Gamble. “That’s going to be a process, but just believing in the process, taking it day by day.”

Gamble has already been a head coach, spending a few seasons in Beckville.

During his coaching journey, he was able to learn under Jeff Traylor in Gilmer, and Todd Quick in Lufkin.

“Coach Quick was in that defensive coordinator position when coach John Outlaw was there and it’s a position that is held in high esteem and not taken lightly and I was tremendously honored he gave me that opportunity,” said Gamble.

Now, his journey has led him back to Alto, following in his father’s footsteps, and continuing the Yellowjacket tradition.

“Just being able to go back on that field where I played and be on the sidelines, it’s going to be different, it’s definitely exciting and it means the whole world to me,” said Gamble. “I’m going to do everything in my power to give back to what the community has done for me so far.”

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ story.