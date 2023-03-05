Athens, Texas (KETK) – Basketball just means more in Larue and on Saturday afternoon the LaPoynor Flyers punched their ticket to state for the 2nd year in a row.

While they celebrated in the moment, the team also understands, the job won’t be finished until they bring the title back home from San Antonio.

The LaPoynor Flyers are going dancing once again, after beating rival Martin’s Mill 53-43 in the 2A regional championship.

“It feels great, I know we got some preparation to do but we’re going to enjoy it for the next 20 hours until we find out our matchup and then time to get prepared that way,” says Head coach Jim Reid.

“It feels great to go back with my boys because we lost a big factor last year but we proved to them losing one person didn’t matter and we finished it out with the rest of the guys we have,” adds Senior Dijuan Whitehead.

“It’s the best feeling ever, I can’t really describe it or put it into words but to be here with this group of guys and do this for two years in a row, it just feels amazing,” tells Senior Cooper Gracey.

“I’m excited, just the job is not done yet we still got a lot to do, we got two more games left and hopefully, we bring it home,” declares Senior Matthew Driskell.

The Flyers found themselves in a battle with a familiar foe in the Mustangs but senior forward Dijuan Whitehead literally put the team on his back scoring bucket after bucket.

“I had to bring my A-game today, this is the biggest rivalry of the year and I was just proud that I could help our team out and get this sweet victory,” exclaims Whitehead.

“He is what we call a unicorn, there ain’t nobody like him in the state, he can shoot outside if he needs to but he is so big but so agile, can score in there and steal, and then he can pass. He did an outstanding job today,” explains Coach Reid.

Throughout the regional title game, LaPoynor faced adversity and senior guard Cooper Gracey’s leadership helped calm the guys down.

“You just got to let them know that we’ve been here before and we know what it takes to get to that next level and so just to not play nervous and play your game like you’ve been playing and we will get the job done,” declares Gracey.

“He told everybody honestly to just keep playing and if we play our game then nothing else will matter and we will sit there and come out with the win,” adds Driskell.

“Cooper did such an amazing job being able to try and get the guys focused and when they made mistakes he lifted them back up,” tells Coach Reid.

It wasn’t just the staring five, LaPoynor’s deep bench helped the Flyers get over the finish line Saturday afternoon.

“They are a heck of a team and I love playing with them they bring the same intensity that we bring and they always have my back and I have theirs,” explains Whitehead.

“They’ve done amazing for us they have went hard every single day in practice and I was really surprised when they came out and stepped up I knew they had in them but to get those nerves out of the way and to come out and do that it was amazing for us,” smiles Gracey.

As LaPoynor get ready for the state tournament, they feel their tough non-district schedule prepared them for this run.

“We played up and played extremely tough teams and prepared us and I think it helped us with this and I think it’s going to help us moving forward,” says Coach Reid.

“It prepared us for the physicality, we’re not going to get every call and we were very physical with the bigger teams because it gives us better competition to prepare,” declares Driskell.

The Flyers are just one win away from the state title game and will hit the floor for the semifinals this coming Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The #2 LaPoynor Flyers will be taking on #10 Flatonia Bulldogs on Friday March 10th at 10 a.m.