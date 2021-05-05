LaPoynor’s boys basketball coach leaving for Bullard ISD after 15 years

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) One of the most respected East Texas boys basketball coaches will be coaching on a court next season.

Coach Dean Nuckolls of LaPoynor ISD announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he would be leaving the Flyers after coaching with them for 15 years, and headed to the Bulllard Panthers.

LaPoynor made it to the state quarterfinals round in 2021. The previous year they made it to the state championship, but it was canceled due to coronavirus.

Nuckolls will finish the year with his current district, and then start at Bullard.

Bullard’s basketball coach Health Fults will be stepping away from coaching, but will continue teaching Biology.

Fults lost his wife, Holli, earlier in the year to a battle with cancer and had already withdrawn from most of his duties with the team.

Bullard ISD will be hosting a meet-and-greet at the high school on Monday, May 10 at 5 p.m. for those interested in meeting Coach Nuckolls.