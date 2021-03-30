Late goals lift Longview over Joshua, Lobos march on to round 3

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos are headed to the regional quarterfinal round of the high school boys soccer playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Scoreless until eight minutes left in the contest, Freddie Acosta headed in a corner kick from Diego Enriquez that proved to be the game-winner Tuesday.

Five minutes later, Longview’s Chino Rojas added a second goal to cement the Lobos 2-0 victory over Joshua in the Class 5A area round.

Longview improves to 19-6-1 on the season and will face District 15-5A foe Sulphur Springs in round three at a time and place to be determined.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

