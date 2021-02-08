Legacy girls fall to Horn, settle for #2 seed out of district

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders hopes for settling the score with Mesquite Horn went awry Monday.

Legacy went cold coming out of halftime was outscored 12-6 in the third quarter as the Lady Jaguars built a double digit advantage.

They also had a hard time slowing down Mississippi State signee Jasmine Shavers. She scored 27 points for Horn. Aaliyah Campbell led the Lady Raiders with 17 points, while Nyla Inmon added 11.

The Lady Jags defeated Legacy 58-46 to claim the top seed out of district 10-6A, after the two teams shared the league title after finishing their district campaigns at 10-2 and splitting their two regular season contests.

24-3 Legacy has to settle for the No. 2 seed out of 10-6A and will open the playoffs against Wylie Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Wills Point High School.

Watch the video to see the highlights.