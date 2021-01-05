LeTourneau women’s coach Cassi Rozanski named DIII national coach of week

LONGVIEW, Texas (LeTourneau Athletics) — LeTourneau University women’s basketball coach Cassi Rozanski was named the Women’s Hoop Dirt NCAA Division III Coach of the Week Monday.

LeTourneau won all three games to capture the Dallas Christian College Christmas Classic last week. The YellowJackets (4-1) beat Texas A&M-Texarkana, 74-62, after sinking 31 free throws. The Jackets beat American Southwest Conference member Sul Ross State, 73-57, outscoring the Lobos, 17-4, in the final quarter. LETU handled host Dallas Christian, 73-55, holding a double-digit lead throughout the game.

Malacia Guy, Keauna Whitfield and Ajanae Thomas each earned MCM Elegante DCC Christmas Classic All-Tournament Team honors, and Whitfield earned co-ASC East Player of the Week honors after the unbeaten week in Dallas. Guy was named the DCC Classic’s Most Valuable Player.

“We were very pleased with some of the strides we took as a team this past week, and that it was acknowledged somewhat is really more of a team recognition than anything else as it pertains to an honor such as this,” Rozanski said. “With that being said, my husband, (assistant coach Marc Rozanski) and I love this team, and are very grateful for every chance we have to step on the floor for practices and games with them.”

It is the first national honor for Rozanski, whose team hosts Hardin-Simmons 5:30 p.m. Thursday to open ASC play. She became the third ASC coach to win the weekly national honor this season.

“We are hopeful we can continue to build on what we did well this past week, heading into conference as we believe this team has a really high ceiling,” Rozanski said. “With the way they’ve played for one another so far this year, I’m confident we will get there.”