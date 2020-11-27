Lindale expects a different Chapel Hill bunch in District of Doom rematch

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A regional semifinal meeting is quite a cornerstone for a budding rivalry between Chapel Hill and Lindale.

The two programs meet Friday at 7:00 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler with a ticket to the Class 4A Division 1 state quarterfinals up for grabs.

Both the Bulldogs and Eagles anticipate a much different contest than Lindale’s 52-6 victory at Chapel Hill on October 2.

C-Hill had a number of players out with injuries during that regular season meeting. The Bulldogs have also noticeably raised their level of play the last three weeks. Offensively, quarterback Cameron Ford and company are averaging almost 44 points a game in that span.

On the other hand, the Eagles are making their first ever appearance in round three of the playoffs.

Lindale is also coming off a pretty astonishing come from behind 70-to-56 triumph over Needville, in which senior running back and Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins scored nine touchdowns (third most in a single game in Texas high school football history).

“It really speaks to the level of East Texas high school football. And, it shows them how gritty we are as a region and how good it’s going to be. They’ve gotten better definitely since we played them, but we have as well,” said Jenkins.

“It will be much different. I mean, there’s, there’s no doubt in my mind, Cam Ford is really connecting with his receivers. And their O-line. They’ve gotten several o-line guys back and, you know, they’re, they’re putting up a lot of points and play well on defense as well,” said fourth-year Lindale head coach Chris Cochran.

“We were banged up the first time we played them. It’s a very good football team. Coach Cochran does a great job. Uh, just excited our district still playing Kilgore, still playing Lindale, still playing. Chapel Hill is still playing. We went through that district that tough schedule the last two years, uh, and just got better every week. And, you know, we hadn’t peaked yet. Uh, we’re getting close, uh, but we got to keep working. Thanksgiving practice is special. Uh, there’s no turkeys left after Thanksgiving and teams they remember will play in December,” explained second-year Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan.

Eagles and Bulldogs will be our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever game of the week.

Watch the video to see our preview.