LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale ISD announced that Cedeno Clark will be the new coach of the Lindale High School basketball team.

Clark is the current is the current head coach for the Lady Eagles Cross Country team and the varsity assistant coach for the Lindale Eagles basketball team. Clark was the head boys basketball coach at Tyler High School for nine of his 17 years working at that school as a teacher and coach.

“I am extremely excited to become the next head boys basketball coach at Lindale High

School,” said Clark. “I’ve had the privilege to compete against Lindale in the past and always

admired how the student-athletes competed with respect, passion, and discipline toward the game of basketball. I look forward to serving the student-athletes, the high school community, and Lindale ISD to the best of my ability in this next chapter of my life.”

Clark has a Master’s degree in Education Administration from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Jarvis Christian University. He also teaches world geography at Lindale High School.

“We are super excited about Coach Clark,” said Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt. “He has

great experience as a head coach and superior knowledge of the game of basketball. He is a

wonderful teacher of the game.”