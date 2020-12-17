Lindale’s Jordan Jenkins signs with Baylor, but has his eyes set on the state championship

LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- When you watch him from the stands, Jordan Jenkins’ talent jumps off the field as he runs over defenses every single week.

However, when you meet him in person, it’s his character that shines through.

“Just the young man he is, his heart, his love for his teammates make him the player that he is, so he’s really, really special,” said Lindale head coach Chris Cochran.

On Wednesday, Jenkins put pen to paper and signed up with Baylor, a program he says is just the perfect fit.

“It’s a little relieving that I’m getting stuff over with, and everything all signed up, and now I’m officially a Bear,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins has rushed for more than 29,000 yards and has scored 54 touchdowns this season, a huge part of why the Eagles have made it to the state championship game for the first time in school history.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 3rd and 12, everybody in the building knows he’s probably getting the ball, and we still have success just because he’s a warrior,” said Cochran.

Jenkins has already cemented himself as one of the greatest to ever put on pads for Lindale high school, but before he heads to Waco, he and the Eagles have a state title to win.

“More people are excited for what’s to come for Lindale football, and it makes me happy that we’ve been able to bring the community together for a common goal,” said Jenkins.

“He’s a huge reason why we’re having a chance to win a state championship,” said Cochran.

Jenkins and the Eagles will face off against Argyle Friday night at 7:00 in Arlington for the 4A D1 state championship.