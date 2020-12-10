Lindale’s postseason inspiration comes from injured leader

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran admits that his program is in uncharted waters this week.

The Eagles are getting ready to play in their first state semifinal ever on Friday.

But the reason they’ve gotten this far is not just because of their 2,675 yard rusher in Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins.

It’s their best defensive player.

A young man they call the heart-beat of their team, whom they lost to a season-ending injury in the first round of the playoffs.

While it’s been a dream story-book season for 13-2 lindale so far, when they beat Vidor at the start of their postseason run, defensive end and captain Jaret Allen tore the ACL in his left knee, cutting his senior season short.

But Allen who’s already overcome an ACL injury earlier in his high school career has assumed a new role, and one he’s taking very seriously, basically as another assistant coach for the Eagles.

Allen’s contagious energy, work ethic, and attitude have always been there with him. His team-mates say it helped carry them this past off-season when the COVID-19 pandemic first started.

His efforts have helped Lindale be two wins away from a first ever state title, a ride he’s still getting to enjoy along his Eagle brothers.

Lindale takes on Austin LBJ Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 4A Division 1 semis at George Turner Stadium in Humble.

