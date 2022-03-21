LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Lindale pitcher Sam Peterson made it official Monday afternoon, as he signed on the dotted line to join the Texas State baseball program.

Peterson took some time with his decision and felt San Marcos would be the right place to continue his career.

While he excelled on the mound, Peterson also played quarterback for the Lindale football team, and said it was a tough choice on which sport he’d play at the next level, and says the chance to join a baseball team like Texas State was too good of an opportunity to turn down.