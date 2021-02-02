Linden-Kildare hires one-time Houston Oiler as new head football coach

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Linden-Kildare CISD announced Tuesday via Facebook that they were hiring a new athletic director and head football coach.

Kyle Freeman might be best known for his time with the Houston Oilers when he was a 7th round draft pick. He started coaching after his playing career was cut short by an injury.

Freeman has served as co-defensive coordinator in Edna, Texas. Prior to 2021, he was the head football coach and athletic director at Ozona for four seasons. The Ozona team that had previously not made it to the playoffs in several years made playoffs every year under Freeman’s leadership.

Freeman has 25 years of coaching experience in total. He was an All-American athlete in track and football at Angelo State and was the Division II National Champion in shot put one of those years.

Linden-Kildare CISD announced that they are very excited to have him lead their athletics program and will announce a meet and greet when he is available.