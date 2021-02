List of Thursday girls basketball playoff games rescheduled due to wintry weather

High school girls playoffs are supposed to tip off Thursday night, but many of those East Texas matchups have been moved due to bad weather.

Here is an updated schedule for postseason matchups.

Tyler Legacy vs. Wylie at Wills Point moved to Saturday at noon.

Jacksonville vs. Mount Pleasant in Gladewater moved to Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Brownsboro vs. Caddo Mills in Grand Saline moved to Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Athens vs. Farmersville in Mineola moved to Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Bullard vs. North Lamar is postponed.