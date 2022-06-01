AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Vernon Tigers saw their softball season come to an end in the 3A state semifinals in heartbreaking fashion.

The Tigers fell behind early in the game after a slow offensive start. Hallettsville struck first on an RBI single in the first inning that allowed them to go up 1-0.

In the following frame, the Tigers had a runner reach second, but could not bring her home.

After sitting down Hallettsville, the Tigers rallied for two runs in the third off defensive mistakes from the Brahmas. A hit by pitch of Pacey Ford got a runner on the basepaths. She was then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Summer Rogers came through to tie the game with an RBI single through the left side of the infield. She was able to advance to third on a bad throw home to try and nail Ford at the plate.

Carsyn Sparks followed it up with an infield single with two outs that allowed the go-ahead run to score and make it 2-1.

In the seventh, Hallettsville tied the game on an RBI single to make it 2-2 and had the winning on third with only one out. The Tiger defense came through with back-to-back lineouts to save the game and send it to extras.

The Tigers regained the lead 3-2 in the 8th thanks to another RBI single from Sparks. But in the bottom half, the Brahmas put the first two hitters aboard with singles.

Back-to-back sacrifice flys for Hallettsville pushed them to the 3A state championship game. The loss for the Tigers ends the hope for an East Texas three-peat at the 3A level.

3A State Softball Semis

FINAL/8

Hallettsville 4

Mount Vernon 3



Heartbreaking end for the Tigers. Had the lead in both 7th and 8th.



Brahmas win on back-to-back SAC flys in bottom 8th. Story upcoming. @CowboyTD @FeverScoreboard #UILState — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 1, 2022

Emory Rains High School was back-to-back champions in 2019 and 2021.

Chireno lost in the 1A semis on Tuesday. Lovelady won the night game to put themselves in the 2A state final Wednesday night. Bullard will play in the 4A semifinals on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.