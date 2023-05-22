LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — In 1954, the Longview Lobos advanced to the third round of the high school baseball playoffs, the next time the program made it that far, was this season in 2023.

Now, the Lobos prepare for their 4th round matchup, and as you’ll see Longview isn’t finished with making history.

“After the game seeing our fans still cheering and stuff, it just means a lot for the community and baseball in Longview,” said outfielder Taylor Tatum

Last week, the Longview Lobos baseball team, advanced to the third round of the playoffs, for the first time in 70 years, and now, they’re headed to the regional semis.

“It means everything and it means so much to the kids, I’m so happy for them and how they’ve played. They’ve never given up,” added head coach Jim Goldman.

“Oh, it’s just really exciting, you know? Not being a baseball school, you know, we have some talent, but going this far in so long just means a lot for the community. And we just look to keep on going,” smiled Tatum.

Although the Lobos have broken ground into new postseason territory, players are carrying a never-satisfied attitude into the next round.

“All I got to say is the job is not done, we done made history but we got to keep making history every week,” declared Shortstop Jordan Allen.

To get to this moment, the Lobos had to come back to win in two different series, knocking off Corsicana, as well as their rivals from Hallsville.

“No matter what the scoreboard says, you know, our biggest thing, is to keep some energy. You never know what will happen just like Corsicana we were down a lot, and we won the game,” exclaimed catcher Drew Flores.

“They’re hungry, they believe they can beat anyone in front of them. And that’s a really good feeling to have knowing that your players feel that way right now,” explained Goldman.

Throughout this historic run, Lobo Nation is packing the stands at Lobo Field.

“It’s crazy, the Hallsville game the stands were packed man, and they bring the energy and I love it, man,” smiled Flores.

“Having that kind of energy and those that fan base for a baseball game, especially at Longview, it means a lot to us, you know, not coming, quote-unquote, the football school. But just having those types of fans at a baseball game brings in the energy, and helps us keep it up and keeps us going,” explained Tatum.

Now Longview is on the doorstep of the regional finals, looking to continue making their own kind of Lobo history, on the baseball diamond.