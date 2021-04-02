Longview Boys Soccer onto Rd. 4 for 1st time ever, knocks off Sulphur Springs in OT

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Once again, the Lobos needed a late goal.

With just under two minutes to play they got one.

Jonathan Castañon tied the score at one to force overtime in Longview’s Class 5A Region 2 quarterfinal against district rival Sulphur Springs Thursday.

The Wildcats’ Omar Hernandez had scored with 3:38 left in the game to break a scoreless tie.

Freddie Acosta & Chance Williams put the ball in the net in the second half of overtime for the Lobos.

Longview prevailed 3-1 to advance to the regional semifinal round of the UIL high school soccer playoffs for the first time in program history.

The Lobos will await the winner between Frisco and Frisco Centennial who face off Friday.

Head Coach James Wright’s Longview squad is now 20-5-1 on the season.

Sulphur Springs ends their campaign 17-11-1.

Watch the video to see game highlights.

