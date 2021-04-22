Longview, Brook Hill athletes sign to play at the next level

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – While the spring college signing period started last Wednesday, a few more East Texas high school seniors are getting the opportunity to take their games to the next level.

Over in Longview Wednesday, seven Lobo student-athletes celebrated their respective signings in multiple sports including football player Trevor Tamplin who heads to Mississippi College, Kelsey Quiett will play tennis at Judson University, Alexa Polanco stays home to play soccer at Letourneau, Alexandra Sanchez heads out to UT Permian Basin also to play soccer, Peja Mathis will play volleyball at Jarvis Christian, while Miah Colbert and Elaija Hatley both got together and said let’s continue our volleyball careers at HBCU Kentucky State.

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Over at Brook Hill, volleyball player Lexi Turner heads to Henderson State in Arkansas after helping the Guard reach the state semis in 2019, and the state quarters this past season.

Meanwhile soccer player Zakhar Zapolskyy signs with Wheaton college in suburban Chicago.

An all-state midfielder, Zapolskyy, originally from Ukraine has only lived in the U.S. for the last six years, but says the support system at Brook Hill have given him this tremendous opportunity.