LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Cumbre Alta, a pro soccer team from Ecuador made their way to East Texas to train the next generation of players.

“They’re able to use those skills to serve another community. So not only does it allow them to coach in another context, but they also get to feel that they have something to offer the community, a skill that they have that they can provide to another community,” said Director of Camps Chelsey Brunt.

“I think it’s special that they get to come all the way from Ecuador and you can tell that they’ve put a lot of thought into this, and I think it’s really helped me to focus on my skills and to improve those that I already have and they’ve all been super nice, super helpful, and I really appreciate them coming,” smiled Camper Chandler Rotzler.

“I really think it’s cool because my family’s been to Ecuador, so it’s cool to see like internationally, like how the sport is played and stuff like that. It’s cool to see how their skills are different from ours,” added Camper Lucy Archer.

The campers got a chance to grow their basic skills like dribbling and shooting but the most important thing was teamwork.

“Some days we’ve been practicing passes, long shots dribbling. But what was the most important thing is to make them a team. It’s teamwork the effort that includes the sacrifice that you have to do for your body. And that’s what we try to explain to them and show them how to do it,” explained Pro player Alejandro Vaca.

Soccer is growing in East Texas and Cumbre Alta says it means the world, to help be a part of showing this sport to a new generation in the states.

“It’s been an amazing experience like, we think like we’re fulfilling, like their dreams and their expectations. And here, like, Ali says, he’s just happy to do just that little part in this whole community just to help that. Like Texas and inside Texas. Just to help them. And he’s just happy to be part of it, too,” said Vaca.

The overall message from this camp was simple, Have fun!

“I hope they understand that while they’re doing drills and hard work, soccer is still a fun sport and it’s worth putting the effort into so that they will stick with it and enjoy it in the long run,” declared Rotzler.

“Soccer is still fun, even though you have to work hard to like, get the skills you need and. But overall, just like having a fun time and it’s all just a game in the long run. So just having fun and doing your best is what I hope people take away,” exclaimed Archer.

Calling all high school soccer players, Cumbre Alta will be back July 5th at Lear, park so register for your chance to learn from the pros.

You can more information at their website https://cumbrealtafutbolcamp.com/