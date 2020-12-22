Longview-Denton Ryan to be televised on KTPN in East Texas

KETK – The Longview Lobos regional semifinal playoff game against top-ranked Denton Ryan Saturday will be broadcast LIVE on KTPN.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in the Metroplex.

Longview and Kilgore Cable subscribers can find KTPN on channel 236.

KTPN is available throughout East Texas on channel 51.2 or 36.9 on an over the air digital antenna.

It also channel 9 for Suddenlink Cable subscribers in Tyler, Jacksonville, Rusk, Henderson, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and other localities.

Gladewater Suddenlink Cable subscribers can see KTPN on channel 3.

For those under the Gilmer Cable Company, KTPN is channel 97 or 458.

In Mineola, Suddenlink subscribers can watch KTPN on channel 16.

The game broadcast will also be streamed LIVE on KETK.com and on the free KETK mobile app.

The Lobos enter the contest versus undefeated Ryan at 9-2 on the season. Longview is coming off a 56-20 blowout of No. 3 ranked and then-undefeated Lancaster last Friday in a game also played at Mesquite Memorial.