Longview focused on bolstering offensive and defensive lines during spring football

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The sound of pads crashing into one another means spring football is back in Longview, and after having it canceled last year, these Lobos say they can’t wait to get back onto the field.

“Pumping, I’m hyped, every day I come out here, ready,” said tight end Dequalin Vaughn.

“It feels good to be back out here you know, get the team together you know, have a chance to regroup and get the team started,” said linebacker Devean Isaac. “I think we’re going to do pretty good this year.”

“Going to be some questions answered out here this spring and some are going to go through the summer and fall,” said head coach John King. “But the big thing is we are having spring, we’re able to get our guys in the trenches good work I think that’s the biggest benefit you get out of spring practice.”

The Lobos are stacked with talent at the skill positions, but this spring, King and his staff are especially paying attention to the offensive and defensive lines, units that will be breaking in quite a few new starters.

“You’ve got to figure out who can stick their nose in there, who is going to be dominant, who is going to learn the scheme who is going to be able to be able to do a variety of things it takes for our football team to be successful,” said King.

As iron sharpens iron this spring in Longview, from the soon-to-be seniors to the first-year starters, they embrace the pressure that comes with being a Lobo.

“I love pressure, I love the pressure it’s going to put on our teammates I see how well they do with it,” said Isaac.

“I’m beyond excited, just to put these shoulder pads on, do what I love doing the most,” said Vaughn.

Longview will finish up their spring season with the annual Green and White Game on Monday, May 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ story.