WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — It went down to the wire in Whitehouse Friday night between the Ladycats and the Longview Lady Lobos.
Longview held on to win 36-34 and move to 4-1 in district play.
These two will meet again in Longview on January 30th.
