Longview hosts 450 athletes at ETCA football combine

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – There will be plenty of combines and camps for East Texas football players this summer.

But the East Texas Coaches Association combine, which was canceled last year due to COVID, was an opportunity for these athletes to get a taste of what’s to be expected, in a comfortable environment with coaches they already know.

“We had a great showing, and you know to be able to put it together last-minute adjustments with the weather and graduation plans, I think our coaches number one did a great job,” said Longview head coach John King.

There were 450 athletes signed up to compete this year at Lobo Stadium in Longview, including Rusk quarterback Owen McCown, who is committed to Colorado, and Tyler Legacy wide receiver Elijah Howard, who is looking to make a name for himself and make the most of these opportunities.

“Show out, you know, there’s a lot of adversity out here do your thing, show out,” said Howard.

“It was awesome, had a great time competing anytime you get out here most guys hadn’t been out here in a while and it was great to be around other kids from different schools it was a great time competing,” said McCown.

But before they focus on the next level both of these guys, along with the rest of the field, have something to prove when the fall rolls around.

“We had to forfeit our playoff game so there is a little extra motivation to get back, yes sir, I’m excited,” said McCown.

“Very excited, very excited, you got something to see from Tyler Legacy,” said Howard.

Fierce competitors on Friday nights, but a Pineywoods brotherhood, amongst these players, and their coaches.

“If it’s going to help our East Texas kids showcase their talent our coaches are going to do it,” said King. “That’s what makes me so proud of this coaching fraternity we have in the state of Texas as a whole but particularly East Texas.”

