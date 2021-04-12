Longview ISD authorizes upgrades for baseball, softball fields

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD is taking steps towards upgraded playing fields.

The LISD Board of Trustees authorized Dr. Wayne Guidry, Assistant Superintendent of Finance, to seek requests for proposals to install artificial turf at Lobo baseball and softball fields.

Guidry said that the district will contract with McKinney-based Sports Design Group to oversee the project. Once the board considers and approves the big, the contract will cover schematic design through closeout.

Funding for the project will come from the district’s general fund balance.

“The current natural grass surfaces are vulnerable to adverse weather conditions, and require considerable landscaping to maintain,” Guidry said. “We’re going to contract with Sports Design Group to evaluate the scope of the project and prepare all specifications, should the board approve moving forward with the project.”

In addition to these upgrades, the board also OK’d plans to replace more outdated facilities in the district.

Guidry said the district is requesting an audit for the replacement of two boilers: one at Longview High and one at Johnston-McQueen Elementary. They are also looking for a replacement chiller system at the Educational Service Center, and extending the roof of the Longview High School Agriculture Barn.

“Each of these items are requiring continual repair cost. In some instances the parts to repair equipment are no longer available,” Guidry said. “Also, with the recent growth of our FFA program, our barn is unable to house all of the animals.”

The boiler at Johnston-McQueen is 33 years old, while the boiler at Longview High School is 21 years old. The chiller at the administration building is also 21 years old.

For more information on LISD’s recent board meeting, click here.