LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Last season, the Longview Lobos were just one game away from making it to the state championship.

But now, they have refocused on their 2023 campaign, and on Monday they finished up spring practice with their annual Green and White Game.

Before the game, running back Taylor Tatum was honored as a member of the Whataburger Super Team.

Longview will open the regular season on the road against the McKinney Lions on August 24th.