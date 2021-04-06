Longview, Palestine boys, Henderson girls advance to state quarterfinals

KETK – The Longview Lobos deepest playoff run in program history lives on.

With two goals from senior striker Chino Rojas, and another from Royce McConnell, Longview overcame a one-goal deficit, then held on for a 3-2 victory over Frisco Tuesday in the Class 5A Region 2 semifinals.

Longview advances to face top-ranked Frisco Wakeland Friday at a time and place to be determined in the state quarterfinals.

In Class 4A, the Palestine Wildcats are back in the Elite Eight.

Once again, Ty Carnes provided the lone goal for Palestine while goalkeeper Jesus Vigil was sensational pitching his second straight shutout as the Wildcats defeated Nevada Community 1-0 Tuesday in the Class 4A Region 2 semis.

Palestine will take on Celina for the region title.

In girls action, the Henderson Lady Lions also extended their longest postseason run ever. H-Town knocked off No. 3-ranked Melissa 3-2 Tuesday in their first regional semifinal appearance.

The Lady Lions who are now 26-1-2 on the year will battle Celina in state quarterfinal round.

CORRECTION IN VIDEO: No. 9 for Longview is Chino Rojas not Eric Torrez.