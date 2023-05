LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos baseball team continued to make history Thursday night, hosting the Reddy Lions in Game One of the regional semifinals.

The Lobos were able to hold on in the 7th, making a tag at the plate to beat Reedy 6-5.

Game Two of this series will be at Reedy High School in Frisco at 2:00 p.m. with Game Three to follow if needed.