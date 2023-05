LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It was a packed house in Longview Thursday night, for a historic playoffs matchup between the Lobos and the Hallsville Bobcats.

This game was tied 1-1 through 9 innings until the Lobos were able to walk it off and take the first matchup 2-1.

Game Two of this series will be in Hallsville on Saturday, with Game Three to follow if needed.