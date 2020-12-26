Longview’s season comes to an end, Lobos fall to top-ranked Denton Ryan 27-9

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos knew they were in for a battle in the 5A Division One Regional Semifinal, when they met up with Denton Ryan at Mesquite Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Lobos were able to hold steady with the Raiders early on, with the game tied at 7 in the first quarter, but by the end of the half Denton Ryan had a 13-7 advantage.

In the 2nd half, Longview never could get their offense going against a stout Ryan defense, and the Raiders went on to win 27-9.

Longview finishes the season with a 9-3 overall record.

Watch the videos below to see the entire game broadcast.