RUSK, Texas (KETK) — It was a day of redemption for Lovelady softball, as the Lady Lions punched their ticket to the Austin and the 2A State Tournament.

The Lady Lions lost to West Sabine a season ago in the regional finals, but this year they were able to sweep Groveton to clinch a state berth.

Lovelady’s semifinal matchup will be this Tuesday at Red and Charline McCombs Field, and if they win, then they will play for the title on Wednesday night.