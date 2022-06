AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — It was a defensive battle between Lovelady and Stamford in the 2A state semifinal Wednesday night, and the Lady Lions were able to knock off the defending champs.

The game was scoreless into the 6th when Haven Prager laid down a bunt, and Mihyia Davis was able to score from the 3rd for the lone run of the game.

The Lady Lions won 1-0, and will now get ready to take on Crawford for the 2A state championship at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.