AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Before they even stepped on the field Wednesday night for the 2A state championship game, the Lovelady Lady Lions had already made school history, by qualifying for the school’s first state title.

During the contest, Lovelady was not able to get many base runners, as they fell to the Crawford Lady Pirates 3-0.

It was not the outcome they were looking for, but these Lady Lions have etched their names into Lovelady history forever.