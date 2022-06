TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Little League postseason is heating up in East Texas, and after beating Rose City West on Saturday, the Lufkin All-Stars did the same to Rose City East on Monday night in Tyler.

Lufkin scored 10 runs in the 2nd inning, beating Tyler East 16-3 and advancing to the championship round on Friday.

This sets up a win-or-go-home matchup between Tyler East and West on Wednesday at 7:00 at Faulkner Park.