Lufkin holds off Jacksonville to clinch playoff spot

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Panthers will be playing beyond this week.

They made sure of it by holding off a furious comeback by Jacksonville Tuesday.

The Pack led 33-15 at the half. But the Indians outscored the visitors 52-41 in the second half. But it wasn’t enough to overcome Lufkin, which left the Tomato City with a 74-67 victory and a postseason berth in the bag.

Elijah Johnson led the Panthers with 23 points, Brandon Walker added 12, and Christian Mumphrey chipped in with 11.

Karmerlo Clayborne had a game high 25 points for the Tribe.

Lufkin improves to 5-4 in District 16-5A, which keeps their hopes alive to claim the No. 2 seed out of the league.

Nacogdoches, which also clinched a playoff spot Tuesday with a 48-32 win over Whitehouse has a half game lead over the Panthers in the standings at 5-3.

But the Dragons have two games left to play, both on the road, at Tyler Friday, then at Huntsville Saturday to complete its district schedule. Lufkin closes out its regular season at Huntsville Friday.

The Hornets at 8-0 in district play have already clinched the league crown.

Jacksonville falls to 4-5, and must win Friday at Whitehouse (3-6) in their regular season finale to get into the playoffs. A Wildcat win would create a tie for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Watch the video to see the highlights.