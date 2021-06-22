Lufkin takes down Rose Capital East to reach district title game

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin 12-year old All-Stars are a win away from advancing to the majors sectional tournament.

Behind a complete game effort from pitcher Ceylan Williams, who struck out nine in the contest, Lufkin defeated Rose Capital East Monday 2-1 at Golden Road Park to punch their ticket to the Texas East District 10 championship game.

Rose Capital East will face Rose Capital West Thursday in an elimination game Thursday at 7:00 p.m. for the right to play Lufkin for the District title.

Lufkin will host the winner between the Tyler squads Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Morris Frank Park.

If one of the two Rose City teams beats Lufkin, they will play a winner take all final Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Legendary coach Bud Maddux is still the skipper for the Lufkin All-Stars, now in his 45th year coaching baseball.

Watch the video to see Monday’s highlights.

