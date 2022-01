TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Since Sunday, at least two people have died because they were not wearing their seat belts. Officials now more than ever are urging us to buckle up. According to TxDOT, just in these first 25 days of the year, there have been at least 10 deadly crashes in East Texas in which a seat belt could have saved a life.

“Texas law requires that everybody in every seating position where there is a seatbelt available, those need to be used. Whether you are in the front seat or the back seat, seatbelts are required for every occupant of the vehicle," said Texas Department of Public Safety, Sergeant Jean Dark.