NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — With football season right around the corner, the SFA Lumberjacks were still able to get one last kid’s camp in before they get back to work.

We went to Homer Bryce Stadium to see what they are teaching the next generation of East Texas athletes.

Young athletes from kindergarten to 8th grade, made their way to Nacogdoches Wednesday morning, braving the heat, and learning from the SFA Lumberjacks.

“Well number one just a love for the game and teach the game of football and get some of the basics in there, a lot of these young kids need to learn how to run, carry a football, throw a football, catch a football. so just the basics of the game but also have an appreciation for SFA football,” explains Head Coach Colby Carthel.

Lumberjack players want the kids to learn the fundamentals of the game, while also having a good time.

“Football doesn’t always have to be a chore, you always have fun with it and have memories and make memories with other people and just have fun and good experiences with everybody,” says Right Guard Justice Guillory.

“There are cameras but there are cameras to show how much fun you’re having and to relive the memories, football is about having fun and you compete and do your best whenever you have fun, smiling nonstop during football nothing is wrong with that and they’re doing perfectly,” tells Left Guard Jaylon Washington.

That’s especially true for 8th grader Orlando Smith who traveled all the way from spring to sharpen his skills.

“It feels cool and awesome and I want to be better, I want to win games and score touchdowns,” declares 8th grader Orlando Smith.

Even on a hot July morning, the SFA coaching staff is making sure these campers stay hydrated.

“We got plenty of water and trainers, we’re going to have a water slide towards the end and free popsicles so we’re doing our best to keep them cool,” adds Coach Carthel.

Players and coaches feel great to give back to the next generation

“It gives them a chance to work with the youth and just pour into them a little bit and make their day brighter and help them in the game of football,” exclaims Coach Carthel.

“Seeing the kids excited too and smiling on every play they make whether they fall down or get back up they’re having fun and I love it,” smiles Washington.

“We did an assignment in ELA and it was about this school and to be on the turf is cool, ” says Smith

Making a few more memories with the East Texas youth, before opening the regular season, on August 27th.